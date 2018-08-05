1 person critical after 2-car crash in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating a two-car crash Sunday that left one person in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Tropical Parkway and Palmilla Street, just east of Decatur Boulevard, around 10:45 a.m., said North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson Aaron Patty.

One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle had no injuries.

NLV police in the scene of an injury accident at Tropical and Palmilla, just east of Decatur. Tropical will be closed in both directions for awhile. One transported to hospital. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/kQlyV2r84k — Greg Haas (@RJgreg09) August 5, 2018

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Patty said.

All roads around the crash were open as of 1 p.m., he said.

