1 person killed in Friday morning crash in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating a Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, crash on Lamb Boulevard at Craig Road that killed one person. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Friday morning after crashing a vehicle in North Las Vegas, police said.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle heading south on Lamb Boulevard crashed at Craig Road, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said. A pile of mangled metal could be seen next to a scorched traffic signal pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The man died hours later at University Medical Center, police said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

“We thought he was going to make it,” Patty said at 8:30 a.m., about an hour after the man had been pronounced dead.

Investigators on Friday were working to determine whether speed or impairment were factors in the deadly crash.

The intersection was closed until about 7:30 a.m.

Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

