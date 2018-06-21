$11M flood control project OK’d in North Las Vegas

An $11.16 million storm drain will be built in North Las Vegas, under a contract approved Wednesday night by the City Council in a 3-0 vote.

North Las Vegas City Hall as seen on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

TAB Contractors was hired to build the flood control project along Hollywood Boulevard, between Centennial Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard, by the end of 2019, according to a city report. Designs are underway for a second phase of the project that calls for extending the project east to Nellis Air Force Base.

Mayor John Lee and Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown were absent from the meeting.

Separately, the City Council voted 3-0 to approve a $1 million contract with Horrocks Engineers to draw up a plan to rehabilitate 36,300 feet of sewer lines within an area bounded by Carey Avenue, Losee Road, Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road.

Additionally, the City Council agreed to buy four street-sweepers for $1.26 million. Most of the purchase will be covered by a federal air quality mitigation grant, while the city will contribute $63,158.

