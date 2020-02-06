$120,000 fitness court open at Summerlin area’s Bill Briare Park

City officials unveiled new outdoor fitness equipment, geared to making exercise easy and more affordable, near the Summerlin and Centennial Hills neighborhoods.

National Fitness Campaign founder Mitch Menaged dedicates the new outdoor Fitness Court at Bill Briare Park on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

National Fitness Campaign director Trent Matthias, left, NFC founder Mitch Menaged, second from left, Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen, third from left, and Parks and Recreation deputy director Maggie Plaster, right, cut the ribbon for the new outdoor Fitness Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Former UNLV athletes Cody Kastel, left, and Chase Skenandore, right, test out the new outdoor Fitness Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. The National Fitness Campaign is installing the public workout spaces all over the country and Las Vegas is their 100th partner. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas Lights goalkeeper Angel Alvarez does a demonstration workout with the Las Vegas Aces mascot at the new National Fitness Campaign outdoor Fitness Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas Parks and Recreation manager Jana Bruner tests out the new outdoor Fitness Court by the National Fitness Campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas Parks and Recreation manager Savonta Manor tests out the new outdoor Fitness Court by the National Fitness Campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen speaks at the dedication of the new outdoor Fitness Court at Bill Briare Park as Las Vegas Parks and Recreation deputy director Maggie Plastor high fives the Las Vegas Lights mascot on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Family Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

National Fitness Campaign founder Mitch Menaged helps dedicate the new Fitness Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is the National Fitness Campaign's 100th partner in their movement to promote public, outdoor workout spaces and healthy lifestyles. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Former UNLV athlete Chase Skenandore does pushups to demonstrate the new outdoor Fitness Court by the National Fitness Campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas Lights goalkeeper Angel Alvarez works out with the Las Vegas Aces mascot at the new National Fitness Campaign outdoor Fitness Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas Lights goalkeeper Angel Alvarez gives the Las Vegas Aces mascot a post-workout hug at the new National Fitness Campaign outdoor Fitness Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

UNLV Sports news manager Jon Castagnino emcees the unveiling of the National Fitness Campaign's outdoor Fitness Court alongside local mascots on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas Lights goalkeeper Angel Alvarez does burpees with the Las Vegas Aces mascot at the new National Fitness Campaign outdoor Fitness Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bill Briare Park in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

City officials unveiled new outdoor fitness equipment, geared toward making exercise easy and more affordable, near Summerlin and Centennial Hills.

Representatives from the National Fitness Campaign and city of Las Vegas kicked off exercise at a newly built Fitness Court during a ribbon cutting Jan. 28 at Bill Briare Park, 650 N. Tenaya Way. The blue court has pedestals at various heights, pull-up bars and metal rings hanging down from poles and the back wall.

A workout can be completed in seven minutes with exercises featured on the Fitness Court app, said National Fitness Campaign Founder Mitch Menaged.

“There’s musical routines for adults of all ages; America’s best trainers show you how to use the Fitness Court,” he said.

The project cost about $120,000, according to Las Vegas Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Plaster, who led the project. The Fitness Campaign provided a $30,000 grant toward building the court, and the Parks and Recreation Department covered $90,000. The city ended up covering additional costs not included in that amount, such as for pouring concrete and flying out members from the organization to help build the court, Plaster said.

The city was contacted by the National Fitness Campaign to build a court. Parks throughout Las Vegas have similar exercise equipment, but they are scattered throughout the parks system and underused, Plaster said.

The Fitness Court is also durable enough to be outside year-round with minimal maintenance requirements.

“We found a way to make it happen with our budget,” Plaster said.

“We’re building this program all across Southern Nevada to encourage folks to come outdoors and stay healthy, develop a regular practice of fitness and healthy living,” Menaged said, adding the organization is in talks to build other courts in Henderson and Clark County.

“Obesity is an issue all across the country; folks are seeing that when they aren’t active it’s easy to start picking up a few pounds, he said. “Before you know it you start to gain weight and it slows you down.”

Parks and Recreation staff members decided where the Fitness Court would be, said City Councilman Brian Knudsen.

“This is in the heart of the valley in Ward 1 in Las Vegas, and we have a great team that can help identify where the most benefit would be; this is it,” Knudsen said, adding health care was an important issue to him and the court would help people keep healthy.

“I encourage people all around the valley to come in and try it out because I think as we see some success here, this is a model that can be replicated in other parts in the valley,” he said.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.