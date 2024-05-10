69°F
12K without power in North Las Vegas, northwest valley

NV Energy headquarters at 6226 W. Sahara Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy headquarters at 6226 W. Sahara Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2024 - 8:30 pm
 
Updated May 9, 2024 - 8:41 pm

Over 12,000 people were without power in North Las Vegas and in the northwestern valley on Thursday for about half an hour.

According to NV Energy’s website, 12,428 customers were without power as of 8:09 p.m. About 11,513 customers in the 89031 and 89032 zip codes were without power, and another 882 people without power in the Las Vegas zip code 89130 in the northwest valley.

Power in the three zip codes returned around 8:40 p.m.

