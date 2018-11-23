17-year-old autistic boy reunited with North Las Vegas family

Martin Gonzalez was reported missing about 11 p.m. Thursday after police said he walked away from his home on the 2900 block of Webster Street.

Martin Gonzalez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 17-year-old autistic boy who went missing late Thursday has been reunited with his family, North Las Vegas police said.

Martin Gonzalez was reported missing about 11 p.m. Thursday after police said he walked away from his home on the 2900 block of Webster Street. The department advised he suffers from depression and schizophrenia.

About noon Friday, police announced the teen had found safe near his home.

“We thank our media partners and the community for their assistance in this matter,” police said.

