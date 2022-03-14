2 dead after crash in North Las Vegas

Two people were killed Sunday evening after a crash in North Las Vegas, just down the street from a horrific wreck in January that killed nine.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called to Cheyenne Avenue and Mary Dee Avenue at 5:30 p.m., North Las Vegas police department spokesman Alex Cuevas said. The crash involved an SUV and two motorcycles.

Cheyenne was closed in both directions from Civic Center Drive to Carrol Street.

No other information was immediately available, but police were expected to release updates later Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

