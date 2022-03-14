69°F
2 dead after crash in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2022 - 7:07 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2022 - 7:09 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people were killed Sunday evening after a crash in North Las Vegas, just down the street from a horrific wreck in January that killed nine.

Officers were called to Cheyenne Avenue and Mary Dee Avenue at 5:30 p.m., North Las Vegas police department spokesman Alex Cuevas said. The crash involved an SUV and two motorcycles.

Cheyenne was closed in both directions from Civic Center Drive to Carrol Street.

No other information was immediately available, but police were expected to release updates later Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

