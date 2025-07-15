2 die in California plane crash after North Las Vegas departure
Two people died in a plane crash near Needles, Calif., after taking off from the North Las Vegas airport, according to the FAA.
Two people died in a plane crash Sunday night after taking off from the North Las Vegas airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA said a plane crashed near Needles Airport in California around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday after it took off from the North Las Vegas Airport.
Both people on board — a flight crew member and passenger — died in the crash, according to an FAA incident report.
A Monday statement from the San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff’s departments said the agencies responded to a report of an unknown type of fire near the Needles Airport at 9:37 p.m. Sunday.
When sheriff’s officials arrived, they found a “single-engine, fixed wing, Piper plane completely engulfed in flame,” according to the Fire Department.
The plane was a Piper PA-28 and was registered to a Las Vegas resident, according to the FAA.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.
Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.