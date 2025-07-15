2 die in California plane crash after North Las Vegas departure

Two people died in a plane crash near Needles, Calif., after taking off from the North Las Vegas airport, according to the FAA.

An airplane flies into Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died in a plane crash Sunday night after taking off from the North Las Vegas airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said a plane crashed near Needles Airport in California around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday after it took off from the North Las Vegas Airport.

Both people on board — a flight crew member and passenger — died in the crash, according to an FAA incident report.

A Monday statement from the San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff’s departments said the agencies responded to a report of an unknown type of fire near the Needles Airport at 9:37 p.m. Sunday.

When sheriff’s officials arrived, they found a “single-engine, fixed wing, Piper plane completely engulfed in flame,” according to the Fire Department.

The plane was a Piper PA-28 and was registered to a Las Vegas resident, according to the FAA.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

