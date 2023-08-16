2 found dead in NLV home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

They were found Aug. 9 in a home near Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue.

Two people were found dead last week inside a North Las Vegas home that fire officials said had high levels of carbon monoxide.

On Aug. 9 around 9:50 p.m. police responded to a home in the 2600 block of Reynolds Avenue, near Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue, after a 61-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were found unresponsive by a family member. The two adults and a dog were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said the North Las Vegas Fire Department detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

“At this time the NLVPD Detective Bureau does not suspect any foul play is involved,” police said in a statement.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser identified the people found dead as Liza Sanchez and Frankie Deniz and said a cat also died in the home.

The Clark County coroner’s office could not be reached Tuesday to confirm their identities and cause of death.

