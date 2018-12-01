2 in critical condition after North Las Vegas crash

Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning in critical condition following a crash in North Las Vegas.

Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning in critical condition following a crash in North Las Vegas.

The crash was reported by North Las Vegas police on Twitter about 8:10 a.m. Two vehicles collided near Craig Road and North 5th Street, police said, and both involved drivers were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The intersection was partially closed for the investigation Saturday morning.

