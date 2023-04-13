2 killed in crash at National Security Site

Two people were killed and another person was injured after a crash at the Nevada National Security Site.

Two vehicles collided at 1:14 a.m. Thursday at the security site in Mercury, Nevada, about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, a site spokesman said.

One of the vehicles caught fire, killing two people inside, according to a statement from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the other vehicle was flown by helicopter to University Medical Center trauma center.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

