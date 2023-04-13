63°F
North Las Vegas

2 killed in crash at National Security Site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 8:35 am
 
Updated April 13, 2023 - 10:23 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were reportedly killed and another person was injured after a crash at the Nevada National Security Site.

Two vehicles collided at 1:14 a.m. Thursday at the security site in Mercury, Nevada, about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, a site spokesman said.

One of the vehicles caught fire, killing two people inside, according to a statement from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the other vehicle was flown by helicopter to University Medical Center trauma center.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

