North Las Vegas

2 killed in crash near National Security Site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 8:35 am
 
Updated April 13, 2023 - 8:57 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were reportedly killed and another person was injured after a crash at the Nevada National Security Site.

Two vehicles collided at 1:14 a.m. Thursday at the security site in Mercury, Nevada, about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, a site spokesman said.

Authorities from the security site wrote in a Facebook post that the crash was under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

