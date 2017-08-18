2 Las Vegas Valley Smith’s to offer home delivery with online orders

Smith's, 8050 S Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas (Google Street View)

Kroger-owned grocery chain Smith’s continues to invest in its Las Vegas Valley stores.

As part of the $2.7 million remodel of a Smith’s in the southwestern part of the Las Vegas Valley, the store at 8050 S. Rainbow Blvd. will offer home delivery of groceries ordered online starting Aug. 30.

A North Las Vegas Smith’s at 6855 Aliante Parkway, near the intersection with Deer Springs Way, will also start the service on that date, Smith’s spokeswoman Aubriana Martindale said.

That store is one of a series of Smith’s and other grocers to ditch 24-hour service.

Customers will order their groceries through an online ordering system called ClickList that has launched at about eight Smith’s since fall, Martindale said. ClickList has 40,000 items available for order.

At the other online ordering stores, customers will pick up groceries at the individual stores.

The first three times a customer orders online the $4.95 service charge is waived. Home delivery is $11.95 for each trip with no minimum or maximum amount of groceries required. A driver will carry the items to the door.

In July, Walmart announced an online ordering and pickup service at five local stores.

Smith’s stores have an average of 150 employees. But the two marketplaces planned for the valley will each employ about 250 people and offer clothes and house decor, Martindale said.

The two marketplaces, one in the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas and the other at the corner of Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, are still expected to open next year.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.