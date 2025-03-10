70°F
North Las Vegas

2 NLV men killed in crash with garbage truck identified


Clean-up crews start to sweep debris off the road at the site of a fatal car crash along a stretch of Cheyenne Avenue by Valley Drive on Wednesday afternoon, March 5, 2025 in North Las Vegas. Two people were killed in the collision. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2025 - 2:12 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two men killed last week in a wrong-way crash with a Republic Services garbage truck.

They were Angel Estrada-Esquibia, 30, and 70-year-old Jose Rodriguez Estrada. Both were North Las Vegas residents.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of Cheyenne Avenue, east of Valley Drive, according to North Las Vegas police.

The men were westbound in an Infinity sedan that lost control and crossed over a center median, hitting the truck head-on, police said.

Police said that they suspect speed was a “factor” in the crash.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

