2 NLV men killed in crash with garbage truck identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two men killed last week in a wrong-way crash with a Republic Services garbage truck.

Former North Las Vegas school official arrested

Wrongful death lawsuit filed in slaying of NLV teen at hotel near Strip

Clean-up crews start to sweep debris off the road at the site of a fatal car crash along a stretch of Cheyenne Avenue by Valley Drive on Wednesday afternoon, March 5, 2025 in North Las Vegas. Two people were killed in the collision. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two men killed last week in a wrong-way crash with a Republic Services garbage truck.

They were Angel Estrada-Esquibia, 30, and 70-year-old Jose Rodriguez Estrada. Both were North Las Vegas residents.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of Cheyenne Avenue, east of Valley Drive, according to North Las Vegas police.

The men were westbound in an Infinity sedan that lost control and crossed over a center median, hitting the truck head-on, police said.

Police said that they suspect speed was a “factor” in the crash.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.