2-year-old run over in North Las Vegas driveway identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2022 - 4:22 pm
 
North Las Vegas police responded to the 3500 block of Ashby Field Avenue after a two-year-old w ...
North Las Vegas police responded to the 3500 block of Ashby Field Avenue after a two-year-old was run over in a driveway on July 1, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified the 2-year-old boy who was accidentally run over by his mother in a North Las Vegas driveway on Friday.

Angel Williams, 2, of North Las Vegas died at University Medical Center after being run over in the 3500 block of Ashby Field Avenue around 8 p.m.

His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

