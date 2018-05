The 19 water wells and reservoirs serving North Las Vegas will be fixed over the next three years under a $3.3 million contract approved Wednesday by the City Council.

Motion Industries will be charged with repairing various pumps, motors and components within the city’s water system, paid through the city’s Utilities Enterprise Fund, according to a city report.

