3 children struck by vehicles near North Las Vegas high schools

The two incidents were minutes apart on Thursday morning. Two of the children sustained non-life-threatening injuries from their collisions.

Northeast Career and Technical Academy students walk out of their new campus on Dorrell Lane in North Las Vegas after recently getting out of classes on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (DLas Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school police K9 vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three children at two different North Las Vegas locations were struck by vehicles Thursday morning, according to Clark County School District police.

At approximately 7 a.m., a child reported a pickup truck hit them while they were in a crosswalk at North Commerce and Revere streets, police said. The intersection is near both Legacy High School and Northeast Career and Technical Academy.

The child reported the pickup truck left the scene of the collision, police said. The child did not suffer any injuries.

About three minutes later, police said two other children were struck by a pickup truck while walking outside a marked crosswalk on East Alexander Road near North 5th Street, an intersection near Canyon Springs High School.

Police said both children suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The truck’s driver remained at the scene, police said, adding that impairment and speed did not appear to be factors.

The two incidents follow a series of student pedestrian deaths that have reignited traffic safety concerns. Cristofer Suarez, 12, died after a car hit him while in a crosswalk on his way to school on Oct. 3. Haylee Ryan, 12, died after a school bus hit her while she was riding a bicycle on Oct. 6.

