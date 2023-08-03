78°F
North Las Vegas

3 killed, 2 injured in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2023 - 6:43 am
 
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Three people were killed and two were injured Wednesday night after a car split in half in a North Las Vegas crash.

A red 2017 Kia Soul stolen from Henderson was speeding just before midnight near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue when the driver lost control and struck a light pole, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

“Due to the impact with the light pole the Kia Soul was cut in half,” police wrote.

Two people died at the scene, and a third person died on their way to the hospital. Two others were taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the people who were killed after their family is notified.

Anyone with information about the crash may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X.

