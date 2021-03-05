3-month-old boy dies from bed-sharing with adults

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled an infant died from co-sleeping last month in Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas infant died last month after sharing a bed with adults, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled.

Ace Frazier, a 3-month-old boy, was pronounced dead Feb. 8. The coroner ruled the boy died from positional asphyxia, an unsafe sleep surface, bed-sharing with adults and a prone position. His death was ruled an accident.

A Department of Family Service report said emergency responders were called after the boy was found unresponsive at a Las Vegas home. Someone in the home attempted to perform CPR, but the baby was dead before medical help arrived.

The family has a history with Child Protective Services dating to 2004, but six claims of abuse were found unsubstantiated. A seventh claim, alleging abuse the day after Ace was born, remained open Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had the following tips to avoid sleep-related infant deaths, including sudden infant death syndrome:

— Place the baby on their back whenever they’re sleeping.

— Babies should only sleep on firm, flat surfaces covered with only a fitted sheet.

— Keep the baby’s sleep area in the same room as the parent until they’re at least six months, and ideally a year, old.

— Keep blankets, pillows, toys and pads out of the sleeping area. Infant sleeping deaths are most frequently the fault of blankets and pillows.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.