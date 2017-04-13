3 opponents put support behind NLV Councilwoman Wood in Ward 3 race

North Las Vegas city council ward 3 candidate Anita Wood speaks as election results roll in during a North Las Vegas Democratic Club is meeting Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Anita Wood collected endorsements this week from three of the candidates who attempted to unseat her last week in the race for Ward 3.

Former Clark County commissioner Tom Collins, retired North Las Vegas police lieutenant Wilson Crespo and youth minister Ender Austin III threw their support behind Wood, a housewife who is seeking a third consecutive term on the City Council.

Wood placed second with 30.15 percent of the vote during a primary election held April 4. She will advance to a June runoff with Scott Black, owner of the graphic design company LogoZoo. Mayor John Lee endorsed Black, who received 33.36 percent of the primary vote.

“Councilwoman Wood has been a tireless advocate for North Las Vegas over her two-terms on the North Las Vegas City Council,” said Crespo, who placed third in the primary with 20.62 percent. “She shares my commitment to enhancing public safety and making our neighborhoods safer.”

