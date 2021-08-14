95°F
4 dogs found dead in North Las Vegas fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 8:47 pm
 
A fire engulfs a house in the 2200 block of North Bassler Street in North Las Vegas on Friday, ...
A fire engulfs a house in the 2200 block of North Bassler Street in North Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (NLVFD via Facebook)

Four dogs were found dead after a house fire Friday evening in North Las Vegas.

Firefighters were called around 5 p.m. to the 2200 block of North Bassler Street, near Belmont Street and East Carey Avenue, to find a one-story home with smoke and flames bellowing out, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

All three residents were uninjured, but four dogs were found dead, the department said.

The cause of the fire remained unclear Friday night.

Firefighters estimated the damage at $250,000.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

