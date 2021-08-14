105°F
4 dogs found dead in North Las Vegas fire, arson suspected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 8:47 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2021 - 5:02 pm
A fire engulfs a house in the 2200 block of North Bassler Street in North Las Vegas on Friday, ...
A fire engulfs a house in the 2200 block of North Bassler Street in North Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (NLVFD via Facebook)

Four dogs were found dead after an intentional house fire Friday evening in North Las Vegas.

Firefighters were called around 5 p.m. to the 2200 block of North Bassler Street, near Belmont Street and East Carey Avenue, to find a one-story home with smoke and flames bellowing out, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

All three residents were uninjured, but four dogs were found dead, the department said.

Fire spokesman Anthony Galloway said Saturday that firefighters believe the fire was arson. A person of interest has been identified, but the name is not expected to be released before Monday, Galloway said.

Firefighters estimated the damage at $250,000, and the Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

