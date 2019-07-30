4 teens accused of setting North Las Vegas apartment on fire

North Las Vegas police determined an apartment fire Monday night was set by four teenagers who broke into the unit. They were arrested on charges of first-degree arson and burglary.

North Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four teenagers face counts of arson and burglary after police say they broke into an apartment and set it on fire Monday evening in North Las Vegas.

Fire crews responded about 6:20 p.m. to the 2500 block of Donna Street, near East Carey Avenue and North Fifth Street, to reports of a fire, a North Las Vegas Fire Department release said. Investigators determined four teenagers between 14 and 17 years old started the fire after breaking into an apartment. They were spotted running from the burning two-story apartment, which was unoccupied at the time.

Investigators, with help from North Las Vegas police, jailed the four after analyzing the fire scene and speaking with witnesses, the release said. Each teenager were booked into juvenile hall on charges of first-degree arson, burglary and aiding and abetting.

North Las Vegas and Las Vegas firefighters doused the fire within 30 minutes. Nobody was injured and other apartments were unscathed.

