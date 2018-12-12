40 children get ‘personal shoppers’ for $200 Target sprees — VIDEO

North Las Vegas police officers took on the holiday role of “personal shopper” on Wednesday morning, taking about 40 children on $200 Target shopping sprees.
The event, in its 20th year, is made possible through donations from North Las Vegas businesses and residents.
The “Shop with a Cop” event began outside the store, at 7090 N. Fifth St., where Santa Claus arrived in a parade of flashing police vehicles. Officers, marshals and other volunteers helped as the children filled their shopping carts.
Participants this year included children from a variety of organizations including Candlelighters of Southern Nevada, Positively Kids and the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.