40 children get ‘personal shoppers’ for $200 Target sprees — VIDEO

North Las Vegas police officers took on the holiday role of “personal shopper” on Wednesday morning, taking about 40 children on $200 Target shopping sprees.

Forty children got the chance to "Shop With a Cop" at Target alongside a North Las Vegas police officers. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police officer Omar Camarena hugs Luna Avila, 5, after shopping during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St., as Camarena's mother, Rosaura Arvarez, and her sister Raola look on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Daniel Borrayo, 6, and North Las Vegas police Lt. Tom Glaizer leave after shopping at Target during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Daniel Borrayo, 6, and and his mother Ariana Ortega shop with North Las Vegas police Lt. Tom Glaizer, left, during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Malcom Green, 9, and his mother, Rosalinda Williams, check out after shopping with North Las Vegas police officer A. Tetlow during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police officer A. Tetlow holds a mini panda bear as he checks out after shopping with Malcom Green, 9, and his mother Rosalinda Williams, not photographed, during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police officer A. Tetlow checks out after shopping with Malcom Green, 9, not photographed, and Green's mother, Rosalinda Williams, left, after shopping during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Leonardo Zapera, 10, shops with North Las Vegas police officer D. Nardi, left, during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Daniel Borrayo, 6, and and his mother, Ariana Ortega, leave after shopping at Target with North Las Vegas police Lt. Tom Glaizer, right, during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Daniel Borrayo, 6, and North Las Vegas police Lt. Tom Glaizer check out after shopping during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nikolas Davison, 12, center, chats with Santa as he shops with North Las Vegas police officer Robert Ramirez, right, during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Emelin Bautista, 10, checks out her Pokemon Pikachu plush toy after shopping with North Las Vegas police officer Spencer Kinney, not photographed, during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Emelin Bautista, 10, checks out after shopping with North Las Vegas police officer Spencer Kinney, not photographed, during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Emelin Bautista, right, 10, checks out after shopping with North Las Vegas police officer Spencer Kinney during the annual ''Shop with a Cop" event at Target at 7090 N. Fifth St. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The event, in its 20th year, is made possible through donations from North Las Vegas businesses and residents.

The “Shop with a Cop” event began outside the store, at 7090 N. Fifth St., where Santa Claus arrived in a parade of flashing police vehicles. Officers, marshals and other volunteers helped as the children filled their shopping carts.

Participants this year included children from a variety of organizations including Candlelighters of Southern Nevada, Positively Kids and the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.