5 North Las Vegas students earn scholarships for community service

Five North Las Vegas high school seniors received scholarships Wednesday night for their commitment to community service.
The $200 awards were distributed just before the City Council meeting and sponsored by Mayor John Lee and Jeff Alpert, a member of the North Las Vegas Citizens Advisory Committee.
- Tamara Barnes of Mojave High School was recognized for volunteering with several organizations, including Three Square, the Ronald McDonald Foundation and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
- Sierra Shelton of Canyon Springs High has served four years with the school’s Community Service Club and helps with feeding the homeless through the Salvation Army.
- Julian Dominguez of Cheyenne High School volunteers at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, where he helps feed the homeless and clean the facility.
- Ja’Vontay Hill of Legacy High School was captain of the football team, has a 4.0 grade-point-average and volunteers as a tutor at Matt Kelly Elementary and Dondero Elementary schools.
- Shane Risolio of Rancho High School is involved in several clubs and activities, including the Blind Center of Nevada, Spread the Word Nevada and the Boy Scouts.
