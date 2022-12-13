5-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

One person was killed after a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. at Civic Center Drive and East Owens Avenue, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

One person involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuevas said the intersection would be closed for several hours while officers investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.

