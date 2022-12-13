43°F
North Las Vegas

5-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2022 - 8:17 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
One person was killed after a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. at Civic Center Drive and East Owens Avenue, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

One person involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuevas said the intersection would be closed for several hours while officers investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

