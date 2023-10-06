84°F
North Las Vegas

5-year-old boy killed in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2023 - 10:44 am
 
Updated October 6, 2023 - 10:55 am
(Getty Images)
A 5-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. on the 4600 block of Losee Road, between Craig and Lone Mountain roads, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Police say the boy exited the rear driver’s side of a vehicle that was part of a line dropping off children at school and ran across a driveway. A work van pulled around the stopped vehicles and struck the boy.

He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, where he died, police said.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No impairment is suspected for the driver of the van, the release said.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The investigation remains on-going.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

