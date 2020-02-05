6 displaced after house fire in North Las Vegas

Crews were called just before 7:25 p.m. to the residence on the 4100 block of Glass Lantern Drive.

Crews battle a fire Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, on the 4100 block of Glass Lantern Drive in North Las Vegas. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six people, including a child, were displaced after a fire engulfed a home Tuesday night in North Las Vegas.

Crews were called just before 7:25 p.m. to the residence on the 4100 block of Glass Lantern Drive, near West Alexander Road and Clayton Street, according to North Las Vegas Fire Department Deputy Chief Travis Anderson.

Anderson said fire officials were not aware of any injuries as of about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A large crater was visible in the top of the home. Earlier cellphone video captured by neighbors showed flames erupting from the top of the home.

Adelle Gale, a neighbor, started knocking on doors when she saw the blaze at about 7:30 p.m. She wanted to let her neighbors to know to get out of their homes, fearing the blaze would spread to other structures.

“The flames just started getting bigger and bigger,” said Gale, who added she’d never seen a structure fire in her own neighborhood. “Just trying to be a good neighbor and do the right thing.”

By about 9:30 p.m., water was running down gutters along Glass Lantern Drive as crews began to pack up tools and depart the scene.

Anderson said the cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday night. He said the blaze was confined to the one home.

