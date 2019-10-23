66-year-old man identified as North Las Vegas crash victim

A 66-year-old man killed in a two-car collision in North Las Vegas on Oct. 11 has been identified.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vincent Giagni suffered multiple blunt force injuries after his vehicle was hit while making a left turn onto Carey Avenue, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

The woman driving the vehicle that hit his was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said excessive speed and impairment were not suspected in the crash.

