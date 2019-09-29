7 displaced after apartment fire in North Las Vegas

Crews found one of four units in a single-story apartment building “fully involved” in flames.

(North Las Vegas Fire Department via Facebook)

Seven people were displaced Sunday by a fire at an apartment building in North Las Vegas.

Firefighters were dispatched about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to reports of a fire at 2555 Ellis St., Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun said.

Crews found one of four units in a single-story apartment building “fully involved” in flames. They had the fire under control within about 10 minutes, he said.

The apartment was heavily damaged, but the other three units were left in livable condition.

The seven residents were in the unit when it caught fire, Calhoun said, and fire investigators will speak to them to help determine the cause of the fire.

