7 displaced after fire in North Las Vegas neighborhood

Firefighters respond to a house on Catskill Court in North Las Vegas late Monday, May 4, 2020. (Jeff Mosier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seven people were displaced after a fire Monday night at a North Las Vegas home.

Crews were called just before 9:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Catskill Court, near West Craig Road and Clayton Street, according to North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway. Smoke was seen from the second floor, and firefighters found significant damage in one of the rooms.

The fire was knocked down in 20 minutes, Galloway said. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was notified to assist those displaced. The fire remains under investigation.

