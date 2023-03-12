75 firefighters work to put out North Las Vegas fire

The fire at the vacant apartment building lasted for four-and-a-half hours before it was cleared.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 75 firefighters from North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments worked together to extinguish a structure fire that burned from Friday night to Saturday morning at an unoccupied apartment complex in North Las Vegas, a county fire spokesman said.

The first call about the fire, located at North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard, came at 10:30 p.m. Approximately 20 units from the three fire agencies responded, according to Assistant Clark County Fire Chief Scott Carnahan.

The firefighters knocked down the blaze at the four-story building north of East Centennial Parkway at 2:58 a.m., but two units from North Las Vegas remained on scene to douse what was left into late Saturday afternoon, Carnahan said.

“They’re trying to get to the hot spots,” he said.

No firefighters or civilians were reported injured. North Las Vegas fire officials are handling the investigation into how it started, according to Carnahan.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.