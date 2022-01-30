9 dead in North Las Vegas after speeding muscle car runs red light

The Saturday afternoon “mass casualty traffic collision” at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street involved six vehicles.

Roads are blocked off on West Cheyenne Avenue as North Las Vegas police respond to a deadly crash involving multiple fatalities on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas reopened early Sunday, nearly 12 hours after a motorist blew through a red light and caused “a mass casualty traffic collision” that killed nine people, police said.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced the reopening about 1:30 a.m.

The North Las Vegas Police Department had not provided another update on what is the deadliest crash on valley roads in recent history, after updating the number of fatalities late Saturday.

Police said the six-vehicle crash, reported about 3 p.m. Saturday, occurred when a motorist in a Dodge Challenger, who was speeding, ran a red light.

That motorist and his passenger died, as did seven other people from the other vehicles, police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

One of the two people taken to University Medical Center survived, but suffered life-threatening injuries, Cuevas said.

Fifteen people in total were involved, police said.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” Cuevas said. “… Please make this a safer community by slowing down. Pay attention to speed limits.”

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act,” North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said at an 11 p.m. news conference near the scene.

Leaders react

Local leaders took to Twitter on Sunday morning to express condolences.

“Our hearts ache for the families & loved ones of the 9 people killed in this senseless act – Kathy & I will be keeping them in our hearts & prayers during this very difficult time,” Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote in a tweet.

“This is so tragic and my heart goes out to all of the family members of the victims of this senseless incident,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones wrote. “And please, drivers, just slow down. Getting to your destination a few seconds earlier isn’t ever worth speeding through a red light.”

“Mass casualty events should not happen on local roads. This is a heartbreaking tragedy that was avoidable,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft wrote. “Personal responsibility-slow the hell down. Better engineering-for all road users. Improved education-refreshers on rules of the road. Enforcement-fair but meaningful.”

“I am struggling to find the words this morning,” Andrew Bennett, director of Nevada’s Office of Traffic Safety, wrote in a tweet, calling for immediate action. “9 lives lost in 1 preventable crash. My thoughts are with the victims’ families & the men and women who responded to this crash. Going to work tomorrow has a renewed sense of urgency.”

The crash occurred less than 24 hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on the same throughway, less than 2 miles away.

Less than three weeks ago, another six-vehicle crash just south of Las Vegas left four people dead.

On Jan. 10, a Cadillac was headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean when it collided with a Toyota pickup, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The Toyota burst into flames, and three people inside were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac, a woman, also died at the scene.

This is the deadliest event in the Las Vegas Valley since the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Strip, which killed 60 victims. Six people died in a downtown Las Vegas apartment fire in 2019, and five cyclists were mowed down by an impaired driver near Searchlight, Nev., in 2020.

Recent spike in traffic deaths

Last year was the deadliest on Nevada roads in 14 years. Nevada had 382 traffic fatalities in 2021, representing an 18 percent year-over-year increase statewide.

“It’s shocking,” newly-named Clark County Office of Traffic Safety director Andrew Bennett said recently. “We believe that speed and impairment will continue to be the leading causes of fatalities, and at the end of the day those two specifically are choices that people make.”

In Clark County, there was a year-over-year increase of 22 percent with 235 deaths. About 8 percent of all cases investigated by the county coroner’s office in 2021 were fatal crashes.

Fatalities had fallen for several years, reaching a low of 304 in 2019. They’ve increased both of the past two years, state data shows.

The highest death total noted by state records dating to 1991 happened in 2006, when 431 fatalities were recorded.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez and David Wilson at rtorres@reviewjournal.com and dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites and @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.