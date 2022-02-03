911 callers describe horrific scene of crash that left 9 dead

North Las Vegas police released 911 calls and radio traffic from horrific crash that killed nine.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a six-vehicle crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Nine people died in the accident Saturday afternoon. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022. Nine people died in the wreck Saturday afternoon. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police on Wednesday released 911 calls and police radio traffic from a weekend crash that killed nine people.

“Oh my God. My God! Get down, it’s a kid, it’s a kid, don’t look!” one 911 caller said in Spanish.

A Dodge Challenger driven by Gary Robinson, 59, sped through a red light at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street at more than 100 mph on Saturday afternoon.

Robinson slammed into a minivan killing all seven people inside. The victims were Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Robinson and his passenger Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, both died. Four others were reported injured in the six-vehicle wreck.

Dispatchers could be heard on police radio telling officers that callers were reporting multiple people ejected from a vehicle, including a child.

Several other people who called mentioned seeing a child in the street.

“There’s a lot of people on the floor,” another caller said. “It’s a lot of people dead. Inside the car, outside the car.”

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.