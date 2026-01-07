‘A lasting tribute’: NLV police station dedicated to detective killed in wrong-way crash

On the ninth anniversary of Detective Chad Parque’s death, the North Las Vegas Police Department and city council named the station where he began his ten-year-long career after him.

On the ninth anniversary of Detective Chad Parque’s death, the North Las Vegas Police Department and city council named the station where he began his ten-year-long career after him.

Chief Jaqueline Gravatt said Wednesday was about remembrance and legacy.

“Today, we do not just dedicate a building, we dedicate a space of remembrance, a place of reflection and a lasting tribute,” Gravatt said. “This building will stand as a tangible reminder of who Chad was and what he represented — service, courage, commitment and an unwavering dedication to protecting others.”

The Parque family, including the fallen detective’s widow and parents, and dozens of uniformed officers attended the dedication ceremony, during which they renamed the Northwest Area Command building and unveiled a bronze plaque featuring Parque’s photo and a brief description of his life.

His parents, Kevin and Mary Parque, cried as Gravatt and Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown removed a black sheet draped over the plaque near the building’s front door. The plaque read, “In appreciation and recognition of a detective who lost his life in the line of duty.”

Chad Parque was leaving the North Las Vegas courthouse when 62-year-old Kokoe Akouete-Ekoue, driving the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Carey Avenue, struck Parque’s vehicle in a head-on collision. Authorities have said that the crash was caused by Akouete-Ekoue’s negligence.

The 32-year-old detective died the next day, Jan. 7, 2017.

During the reveal, Gravatt told Parque’s widow, Jessica Parque, “We wish we could do even more.”

Chad Parque had been with the department — first assigned to patrol, then to the problem-solving unit, then promoted to detective — for 10 years. Assistant Chief Adam Hyde, who trained Parque years ago, said he had an unmatched enthusiasm and energy.

“He was always the first to arrive at a call, and that drive rubbed off on everyone he worked with,” Hyde added.

Akouete-Ekoue, who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, received a six-month suspended sentence after completing 30 days of house arrest, paying a $1,000 fine, and surrendering her driver’s license.

Parque was previously honored with a memorial plaque on a wall in the heart of the North Las Vegas courthouse.

After the ceremony, several officers also approached the sign to pay their respects. Parque’s relatives stayed and took photos with the new addition. They declined to talk with reporters.

After everyone trickled out, Kevin Parque gently traced his son’s photo on the wall with his thumb before walking away.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.