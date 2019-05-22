Abuse allegations probed at North Las Vegas dog training business

North Las Vegas Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said animal control officers went to the business Wednesday after receiving two phone calls regarding alleged animal abuse.

Authorities responded to an animal abuse claim at Off Leash K9 Training at 4220 N. Production Ct., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a report of animal abuse at a dog training business.

Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said animal control officers began looking into the claim of animal abuse at the business on Production Court near Craig Road at midmorning Wednesday after receiving two phone calls regarding alleged animal abuse at the facility. One concerned a video allegedly showing abuse taking place that was posted to social media, he said.

Leavitt did not identify the business, but a customer who spoke with the Review-Journal named it as Off Leash K9 Training.

Animal control officers were searching for the owner of the dog in the video and attempting to verify that it was recorded at the business, he said.

