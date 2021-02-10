59°F
North Las Vegas

African wild cat found, confiscated in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2021 - 6:15 am
 
Updated February 10, 2021 - 8:40 am
A serval cat native to Africa, was found recently in North Las Vegas. The North Las Vegas Police Department tweeted on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, about the animal being captured and taken to a local animal shelter. (North Las Vegas Police Department via Twitter)

A wild cat native to Africa has been found and rescued in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Police Department tweeted Tuesday that a serval cat was taken into custody by North Las Vegas Animal Protection Services near Ann Road and Clayton Street.

No details were provided about how animal control officers or police learned about the animal.

A second tweet noted that under North Las Vegas municipal codes, “no person may exhibit in public or keep on public or private property any wild animal.”

“Serval Cats = wild animals. The recently captured kitty was taken to a local animal shelter.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

