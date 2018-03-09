Agency improves North Las Vegas’ credit rating to BB

North Las Vegas got a bump in its credit rating from Fitch Ratings, which could help the city save millions of dollars on bonds to pay for new projects, interim City Manager Ryann Juden announced Wednesday night.

Ryann Juden (File photo)

North Las Vegas got a bump in its credit rating from Fitch Ratings, which could help the city save millions of dollars on bonds to pay for new projects, interim City Manager Ryann Juden announced Wednesday night.

The city is now rated BB with a stable outlook, up from B-plus, according to an analysis last month by Fitch. North Las Vegas bonds fell to junk status during the recession, but several credit agencies have increased the city’s rating since.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.