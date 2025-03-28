‘Ain’t no stopping us now:’ Mayor Goynes-Brown gives NLV State of the City address

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown laid out a vision for the future during the 28th annual State of the City address.

City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown delivers her 2025 State of the City address at Aliante hotel-casino, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown touted what she described as the city’s “significant accomplishments” Tuesday and laid out a vision for the future during her State of the City address.

The mayor opened the 28th annual event memorializing her parents — Naomi and Theron Goynes — who died in the last year.

Goynes-Brown also honored North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow, who was fatally shot in February.

“Jason Roscow lost his life while protecting our community beyond his service,” Goynes-Brown said. “Officer Roscow leaves behind a legacy of courage and sacrifice that will forever be honored. We will carry his memory forward and strive every day to be worthy of the sacrifice he made.”

The luncheon, attended by hundreds of locals and dignitaries, occurred hours after a person was killed at Aliante Hotel, where the mayor gave her speech.

She did not publicly address the homicide, which police said remained under investigation.

Goynes-Brown then spoke about the city’s “strategic goals:” public safety, health care, infrastructure, economic growth and “innovative, efficient and stable government operations.”

Public safety and ‘infrastructure enhancements’

The city recently opened a new police substation that staffs more than 80 officers. The implementation of the North Central Area Command, she said, has improved response times and community safety.

The Fire Department has a new station in the Tule Springs area that serves more than 30,000 residents, according to the city.

“In North Las Vegas, we prioritize public safety and first responders,” Goynes-Brown said.

North Las Vegas invested $38 million for traffic and water systems infrastructure upgrades on Las Vegas Boulevard North.

It’s also renovating eight parks and planning to build a dozen more.

New developments

Goynes-Brown outlined several developments in the works, such as Hylo Park, the Downtown Gateway and Apex Industrial Park.

Hylo, which broke ground in January, is akin to an “Olympic-style village” being constructed at the old Texas Station property.

The mixed-use development will include 700 housing units, according to the city.

The downtown project, a $200 million investment, will create 900 jobs and “state-of-the-art medical offices,” the city said.

It will host a satellite campus for Nevada State University.

“Approximately 10 percent of the university’s fall 2024 students came from North Las Vegas,” Goynes-Brown said. “And I know the university is committed to seeing that number increase.”

Apex, located on 7,000 acres with 25 million square feet under development, will include several industrial projects, such as a Kroger distribution center.

Next month, the city will celebrate the opening of the Dolores Huerta Resources Center. The facility will offer a variety of bilingual services, including workforce training, education, legal support and “physical and mental health support,” according to the city.

And this week, the city opened North Star Academy, which provides childcare for city employees.

“We believe that if we take care of our own employees who understand our community needs … they can best serve our city,” Goynes-Brown said.

The mayor described the city as “nimble and innovative.”

“We are driven by purpose and powered by our progress to build a complete city,” she said. “Ain’t no stopping us now.”

