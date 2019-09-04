All clear after North Las Vegas police conclude old bomb no threat

The North Las Vegas Police Department’s ARMOR unit investigated the apparent explosive device between Gowan and Alexander Roads.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Police Department’s ARMOR unit determined Wednesday that an old explosive near Gowan Road and Alexander Road is inert and Losee Road has reopened, the department said on Twitter.

***Update*** Losee road is now open for all traffic. Explosive was inert. Thank you for avoiding the area. #allclear — NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 4, 2019

Officers responded to a call Wednesday morning reporting an “‘old’ looking explosive in recyclables,” the department said, but the area is now clear.

