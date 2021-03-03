Amazon closes North Las Vegas warehouse for day after employee suicide

A man fell to his death at an Amazon warehouse facility in North Las Vegas early Monday, and the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled his death a suicide.

An Amazon distribution center at 6001 E. Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Authorities said a man fell to his death at an Amazon warehouse facility in North Las Vegas early Monday, and the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled his death a suicide.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said at 6:54 a.m., police were called to a warehouse on the 6000 block of East Tropical Parkway for a report of an injured person. The warehouse is operated by Amazon.

The man, who Amazon confirmed was an employee, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

“The death is not considered suspicious,” Cuevas said.

Teri Williams, spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Business & Industry, said the agency’s Occupational Safety & Health Administration was notified.

“A preliminary investigation by the agency indicates that while the death occurred on Amazon property, it was not related to activities performed under their scope of employment and will not be investigated by OSHA,” Williams said.

Following the man’s death, the facility was shut down for the day and all employees were sent home with pay, according to an email from Lisa Levandowski, an Amazon spokesperson.

The site was reopened Tuesday, and Levandowski said the company is offering grief counseling.

“We’re deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Levandowski said in an emailed statement. “Their family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we’re supporting our employees during this difficult time.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8522, provides access to trained telephone counselors 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

