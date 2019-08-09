Arson suspected in $1M North Las Vegas warehouse blaze

A fire that billowed flames and heavy black smoke into the sky Friday at a North Las Vegas construction yard is being investigated as arson, officials said.

The scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Firefighter leave the scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and W Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

Officials believe that a Friday fire at a North Las Vegas construction yard that caused $1 million in damage was caused by arson.

The two-alarm fire at 1818 Losee Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 15 , was called in about 12:25 p.m. and involved a “large warehouse type building,” according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. When fire fighters arrived, they found a “large amount of building materials on fire,” according to a release from the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to battle the “mostly exterior” fire, North Las Vegas fire spokesman Nino Galloway told reporters at the scene. The fire was put out in about two hours, the department said Friday night.

Neighboring structures were not damaged, and no one was injured by the fire. Fire investigators on Friday night believed the fire was started intentionally, the release said.

Fire investigators have a description of a suspect and are working with North Las Vegas police to locate the person, the fire department said. Damage to the business was estimated to cost $1 million.

Firefighters remained on scene Friday night removing damaged materials.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.