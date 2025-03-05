64°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

At least 2 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas, police say

North Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
North Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
More Stories
Joseph De Luna, 28, who faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of a ...
Man tells police he shot friend after night of Las Vegas partying
Suspect in killing of man found on I-15 appears in court, held without bail
Man found dead on I-15 in North Las Vegas
CCSD: North Las Vegas elementary school student brought gun to school
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 11:59 am
 

At least two people are believed to have died in a crash Wednesday morning in North Las Vegas, authorities said.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, at about 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Valley Drive in reference to a crash.

“Officers arrived and immediately noticed both of the vehicles were on fire,” North Las Vegas police said. “At this time, officers believe at least two people involved in the collision are deceased.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES