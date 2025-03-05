At least 2 dead in fiery crash in North Las Vegas, police say

At least two people are believed to have died in a crash Wednesday morning in North Las Vegas, authorities said.

Suspect in killing of man found on I-15 appears in court, held without bail

At least two people are believed to have died in a crash Wednesday morning in North Las Vegas, authorities said.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, at about 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Valley Drive in reference to a crash.

“Officers arrived and immediately noticed both of the vehicles were on fire,” North Las Vegas police said. “At this time, officers believe at least two people involved in the collision are deceased.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.