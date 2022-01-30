At least 5 dead in North Las Vegas crash

North Las Vegas police said officers responded to Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street just after 3 p.m.

Roads are blocked off on West Cheyenne Avenue as North Las Vegas police respond to a deadly crash involving multiple fatalities on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

At least five people are dead after a six-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said officers responded to Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street just after 3 p.m. for the crash that killed at least five and injured others. He said a Dodge Challenger was heading north on Commerce approaching Cheyenne at a high speed and ran a red light. The Dodge hit multiple vehicles.

“It was a chaotic event,” Cuevas said.

The driver of the Dodge died. Cuevas said the others killed ranged from young juveniles to middle-age adults. He said others were hospitalized for their injuries and that the final total of those killed would be confirmed later.

There will be “massive” road closures in the area for several more hours, according to Cuevas.

Less than three weeks ago, another six-vehicle crash just south of Las Vegas left four people dead.

A Cadillac was headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean when it collided with a Toyota pickup, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The Toyota burst into flames, and three people inside were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac, a woman, also died at the scene.

Recent spike in traffic deaths

Last year was the deadliest on Nevada roads in 14 years. The state had 382 traffic fatalities in 2021. In Clark County, there was a year-over-year increase of 22 percent with 235 deaths. The highest death total noted by state records dating back to 1991 is 2006, when 431 fatalities were recorded.

About 8 percent of all cases investigated by the county coroner’s office in 2021 were fatal crashes.

Fatalities had fallen for several years, reaching a low of 304 in 2019. They’ve increased both of the past two years, according to data tracked by Nevada’s Office of Traffic Safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

