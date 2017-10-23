Atmosphere selling point at Tiki’s Hawaiian BBQ

Leah Mann said she visits Tiki’s Hawaiian BBQ, a northwest valley restaurant that opened about three months ago, regularly with her co-workers. It’s in the same parking lot as her job.

The front of Tiki's Hawaiian BBQ at 8460 W. Farm Road. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

The seafood combo, which comes with fried fish filet, fried shrimp and Hawaiian BBQ chicken is served on Oct. 17, 2017 at Tiki's Hawaiian BBQ, 8460 W. Farm Road. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

A spicy chicken plate is served with rice on Oct. 17, 2017 at Tiki's Hawaiian BBQ, 8460 W. Farm Road. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

A seating area of Tiki's Hawaiian BBQ at 8460 W. Farm Road. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Leah Mann said she visits Tiki’s Hawaiian BBQ, a northwest valley restaurant that opened about three months ago, regularly with her co-workers. It’s in the same parking lot as her job.

“I love the atmosphere,” she said. “It’s just fun and we listen to the music. Also, the food is good and they deliver it fast.”

Tiki’s Hawaiian BBQ sells popular Hawaiian recipes, including kalua pork ($6.50), Spam musubi ($2.25 each), loco moco ($8.45) and chicken katsu ($8.50).

Combo plates include seafood, which comes with fried fish filet, fried shrimp and a choice of another meat, macaroni salad and rice for $9.75. Other combos include the BBQ mix plate (comes with BBQ beef, short ribs and chicken) and the bento box (comes with BBQ beef, BBQ chicken, fish filet and chicken katsu), also for $9.75.

More healthful plates include BBQ chicken, garlic shrimp, garlic fish filet or a salmon patty (served with brown rice and greens) starting at $8.75.

They also sell burgers and sandwiches, including a fried shrimp sandwich ($3.50) and a BBQ chicken sandwich ($3.50).

Tiki’s Hawaiian BBQ Where: 8460 W. Farm Road, Suite 110 Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily Phone: 702-979-9789

