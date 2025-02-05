Authorities identify North Las Vegas officer killed in shootout
Authorities have identified the North Las Vegas police officer killed in a shootout with a suspect Tuesday as officer Jason Roscow, 46.
Police previously said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone else just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of High Creek Drive, near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte.
The suspect armed with a gun ignored officers’ commands and fled, according to police. He approached the officer, according to the release, “and an exchange of gunfire ensued.”
Police said the officer was hit multiple times and returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Both were taken to University Medical Center. The suspect also died.
