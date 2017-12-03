ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

Aviation enthusiasts fly into North Las Vegas Airport — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2017 - 5:55 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2017 - 5:58 pm

The Aviation Open House and Car Show landed at the North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas on Saturday.

The event featured aircraft displays, children activities, interactive displays, historical groups, flight schools and more.

