North Las Vegas

Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup in North Las Vegas

November 16, 2020 - 11:01 pm
November 16, 2020 - 11:01 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A bicyclist died after being hit by a car in North Las Vegas on Monday night, police said.

North Las Vegas police responded to Losee Road and Plumeria Avenue around 8 p.m. and found the bicyclist, a man in his early 50s, dead in the southbound lane of Losee.

Police said the man was heading east on Plumeria and entered oncoming traffic when he was hit by a GMC pickup driving south on Losee. The driver stayed at the scene, and police do not believe impairment or speed were factors.

“This is a sad reminder to everyone using a public roadway,” police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in a statement late Monday. “Please be aware of your surroundings and wear reflective and bright clothing at night.”

The intersection was expected to remain closed “for a few hours,” police said.

