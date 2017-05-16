Bicyclist seriously injured in North Las Vegas crash with SUV

North Las Vegas police. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist was seriously hurt early Tuesday after a crash with an SUV near Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North 5th Street, North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said. The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The man driving the SUV stayed at the scene, Cavaricci said. Police don’t think impairment played a role in the crash.

Roads were closed near the crash site, but reopened by 8 a.m.

