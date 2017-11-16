Boardwalk with overlook to be built at Kiel Ranch Historic Park

A boardwalk with a scenic overlook will be built next year at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas.

Kiel Ranch, one of the oldest areas of North Las Vegas, is seen on June 29, 2016.

A natural spring bed resides in Kiel Ranch, one of the oldest areas of North Las Vegas, June 29, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

Kiel Ranch, one of the oldest areas of North Las Vegas, is seen on June 29, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

Kiel Ranch, one of the oldest areas of North Las Vegas, is seen on June 29, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

Lage Design will complete the work under a $100,200 contract approved 4-0 by the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday. Mayor John Lee was absent from the meeting because he was traveling in Washington, D.C.

Plans also call for installing up to four birdhouses that will blend in with the natural surrounding of the park at Carey Avenue and Commerce Street.

The move comes four months after the City Council spent $1.48 million to purchase 7 acres of lane to double the park’s size. The improvements aim to restore the last remaining piece of the vast Kiel ranching empire established in the mid-1800s.

